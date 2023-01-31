Bihar labourers trapped in Tajikistan appeal to state, Centre for rescue

Patna: A number of labourers from Bihar’s Siwan and other districts said that they are trapped in Tajikistan and requested the state and Central government to rescue them.

The labourers went to Tajikistan on contract basis to work and alleged that the company has extended the work period from 11 hours to 14 hours but is not giving money for the overtime.

As per the contract with an Indian placement company named Pari Enterprises and Tajikistan-based company TGM, the work period is 11 hours but the company forcibly asks them to work 14 hours, the labourers said. Moreover, they are only offered boiled rice, and potatoes to eat and contaminated water to drink.

The family members of the labourers in Siwan district claimed that many of them fell ill and are not physically and mentally fit for work.

Some of the labourers of Siwan were identified as Ramakant Kushwaha and Ramesh Kushwaha of Hardiya Bangra village, Om Prakash of Orma village, Mantu Singh of Teliabagh village, Motim Ansari of Nawada village, Nand Ji of Morwa village, and Sunil Kumar of Viyahi village. Another labourer named Harikesh Yadav is a native of Bhore Kalyanpur in Gopalganj district.

Besides Bihar, dozens of labourers of other states are also trapped in Tajikistan, they said.