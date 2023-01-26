Stray dog goes on biting spree in Bihar’s Ara, attacks 70 people

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th January 2023 11:30 pm IST
UAE: Dog attacks mother, 2 children in Fujairah; 3 girls arrested
Photo: Fujairah Police/Twitter

Ara: A stray dog went on a biting spree, attacking 70 people in Ara town of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the dog attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas on Wednesday.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape dog dies

He said all the injured people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The police and civic authorities have intensified the search for the dog, he said, adding security personnel have also been deployed in certain areas.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button