Bihar LS polls: 134 candidates in fray for eight seats

Patna: In the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, eight seats in Bihar are going to polls on Saturday with 134 candidates in the fray.

Among the 134 candidates, a total of 23 belong to the national and state-recognised parties, 68 are from the regional parties and 43 are independent candidates. Only 12 candidates are females.

In the final phase, the maximum number of eight candidates are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) followed by BJP which is contesting five seats. RJD is contesting three seats, CPI-ML two, Congress two and JD(U) two seats.

The polling on all eight seats will start at 7 a.m. and a total of 1,62,04,594 voters will decide the fate of 134 candidates. This includes 85,01,620 males, 77,02, 559 females and 415 third-gender voters.

The Election Commission will use 27,947 ballot units, 19,961 control units and 21,624 VVPATs in the electoral exercise on June 1.

Nalanda seat has a maximum number of 29 candidates followed by Patliputra where 22 candidates are in the fray. Patna Sahib has 17 candidates contesting, 15 in Jahanabad, 14 in Arrah, 14 in Buxar, 13 in Karakat and 10 in Sasaram (SC Reserved) seat.

In Nalanda, 22,88,240 voters (11,96,965 males, 10,91,206 females and 69 third-gender voters) will decide the fate of 29 candidates.

In Arrah, there are 21,65, 574 voters (11,51,480 males, 10,14,061 females and 33 third-gender voters) who will decide the fate of 29 candidates.

Patna Sahib has the highest number of electors among the eight seats. A total of 22,92,045 voters (12,08,000 males, 10, 83,934 females and 111 third-gender voters)will decide the fate of 17 candidates.

In Buxar, a total of 19,23,164 voters (10,06, 224 males, 09,16,923 females and 17 third-gender voters) will decide the fate of 29 candidates.

Sasaram has 19,10,368 voters — 9,96,416 males, 9,13, 925 females and 27 third-gender voters.

In Patliputra, the total of voters is 20,73, 685 voters –10, 89,278 males, 9,84,351 females and 56 third-gender voters.

Karakat has 18,81,191 total voters — 9,80, 045 males, 9,01, 076 females and 70 third-gender voters.

Jahanabad has 16,70,327 voters — 8,73,212 males, 7,97, 083 females and 32 third-gender voters.