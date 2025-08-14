Bihar man held for supplying illegal arms in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three country-made weapons and 10 live rounds were seized from an individual who was arrested by the Special Operations Team Malkajgiri working with the Cherlapally law and Order police on Thursday, August 14.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Kumar, 32, who works as a labourer. He is a native of Bihar but has been residing in Pedda Cherlapally.

According to the police, the accused migrated to Hyderabad in 2022. He has also been previously involved in a narcotics case under the Cherlapally police station.

On August 6, Shiv Kumar visited his native place for Raksha Bandhan, where he hatched a plan with his brother-in-law, Krishna Paswan, to earn easy money by selling weapons in Hyderabad. He allegedly procured three country-made pistols and 10 live rounds from him.

Shiv Kumar was apprehended by the police while on his way to the Cherlapally railway station.

A case has been registered under sections 25 (1) (A) and 25 (1)(B) (a) of the Arms Act. The police have launched a search operation for Krishna, currently absconding.