Bihar: Minor girls raped by 2 including son of ex-sarpanch in Begusarai

Begusarai district of Bihar was tensed after reports emerged that two girls, aged 6 and 7 years were allegedly raped by the son of a former Sarpanch while others were playing Holi.

According to the press release, the girls belong to another community, while the accused is a Hindu.

According to Begusarai police, the minors were playing in a school near Panchdir Chowk when they were approached by the accused Rajkumar alias Chhotu Mahato and his friend. Both of them were drunk. They raped the two girls and left.

When the villagers learned of the incident, tension gripped the village. Many angry Muslims, including family members of the victims, demanded the two accused to be arrested immediately.

On information, a team of Begusarai police officials reached the spot and tried to calm the angry villagers down. They promised to conduct a speedy and just inquiry.

Meanwhile, the girls have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. Reports suggest that they are in critical condition.

Accused Chhotu Mahato has been arrested under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act). The search is on for the second accused.

When Siasat.com tried to speak to the police, they refused to comment on the issue.