Bihar MP Pappu Yadav receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi

Bihar independent MP, Pappu Yadav, received a death threat on Monday allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning him to stay away from issues related to actor Salman Khan.

The anonymous caller further said that Yadav’s movements were being monitored and that if he did not listen to the warnings, he would be killed. Yadav, who had been avoiding its calls, was informed by the caller that Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh per hour to neutralise the jail jammers and get in touch with him. The call reportedly came from a UAE number.

Lawrence Bishnoi aka Balkaran Brar has been suspected to be the main accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Pappu Yadav called an open threat to Bishnoi in response to Siddique’s murder and said he would dismantle his organisation within 24 hours. He also lad the gangster by referring to him as a ‘two-bit criminal’.

According to India Today, in the recorded audio message, the caller said, “You could have told ‘bhai’ that the media did this, not me. It is recommended to resolve the matter as soon as possible. You were like an elder brother to me and you have degraded me. Hang up the line and I will connect you with bhai”.

Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav reported the threat received to the director general of police( DGP) of Bihar and requested him to take necessary action without any delay.

He also sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting to enhance his security from the ‘Y category’ to the ‘Z category’. He also demanded to be escorted in every district of Bihar and special security arrangements at the place of any event or public gathering, said a press note issued by the Purnia MP on Monday as reported by Times of India.

Yadav had also criticized the Maharashtra government for the “total lawlessness” to enable the public execution of Baba Siddique. While taking to X he wrote, “The murder of Bihar’s son, Baba Siddique, is extremely tragic. If the BJP-led government cannot protect its influential leaders, what hope is there for ordinary people?”