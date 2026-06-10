Bihar NDA hails Modi as longest-serving elected PM

Patna: NDA leaders in Bihar on Wednesday, June 10, expressed pride over Narendra Modi becoming the country’s longest continuously serving elected prime minister, and said he has ignited hope and confidence among Indians.

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India’s prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019, and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

“He is a very popular prime minister and has created a record. This is a matter of pride for the entire NDA. Congratulations to everyone,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told reporters here.

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The state’s Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that PM Modi’s leadership has “ignited hope and confidence” among Indians and ensured “Sabka Sath Sabka Viswas.”

“The impact of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is visible. Upliftment of marginalised people happened under the Modi government. More than 25 crore people have been pulled out of poverty due to the all-round development under his rule,” Sinha said.

He said the country has transitioned from appeasement politics to politics of contentment under Narendra Modi’s government.

“From agriculture to infrastructure, the pace of development in every single sector has brought pride to Indians. Moreover, the world’s trust in the country’s prime minister has also grown,” the minister asserted.

JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur said that Modi broke the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, because the “people of the country appreciate his work.”

“We are fortunate to witness this. He is the leader of NDA and the entire country. If he has the longest tenure as an elected prime minister on a continuous basis, it means the entire country appreciates his work and supports him,” Thakur said.

On the occasion, Bihar minister Lakhendra Paswan prayed at the Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Patna.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving elected ‘Pradhan Sevak’. I have prayed for the PM’s health and longevity so that he can keep developing India and make the country ‘vishwaguru’ by 2047,” he said.

Former Bihar minister and Darbhanga MLA Jibesh Kumar also conducted a havan and pooja at his residence in Patna on the occasion.

“The dream of making a Viksit Bharat requires continuity. All of us are praying to God for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s health and longevity, and have organised a yajna here in this regard,” he said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with accelerating the state’s development in the last 12 years and congratulated him on becoming the country’s longest-serving PM.