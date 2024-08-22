Bihar: Nursing college principal suspended for ‘indecent behaviour’ with female students

Bettiah: The principal of a nursing college in Bihar’s West Champaran district was suspended on Thursday following complaints of “indecent behaviour” towards female students and consumption of liquor in violation of the prohibition law in the state.

The state health department in an order issued in the evening suspended Manish Kumar Jaiswal from the post of principal of GNM (Nursing) College in Bettiah.

The move came after a group of students on Thursday met Dinesh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate (West Champaran), and filed a complaint regarding “indecent behaviour” by Jaiswal with female students on the college premises.

They also alleged that he consumed liquor on its premises.

During the suspension period, Jaiswal will remain posted at the health department’s office in Bhagalpur, the order said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar.