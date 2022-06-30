Bihar oppn organises parallel session, elects Tejashwi as CM

Patna: A day after RJD included 4 MLAs of AIMIM in the party, the entire opposition leaders organised a parallel session in the premises of the Vidhan Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session.

The opposition parties including RJD, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) boycotted the monsoon session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha after Speaker Vijay Sinha disallowed debate on Agnipath scheme. The opposition leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav, Mahboob Alam, and others had demanded a discussion on this issue in the house.

The opposition leaders then organised a house in Bihar Vidhan Sabha where RJD senior leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was elected as Speaker. They also elected Tejashwi Yadav as a leader of the house (Chief Minister). They said they formed the government in Bihar and Tejashwi Yadav was elected as the chief minister of the state.

Also Read Bihar BJP president replies to 20 questions by Tejashwi on Agnipath scheme

The opposition leaders also celebrated the occasion with sweets and snacks (Laddu, Gaja and Pakauda) to give a clear message to CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi that the Mahagathbandhan is not far away from the majority.

After the inclusion of 4 MLAs of AIMIM, the RJD became the single largest party in the state with 80 MLAs. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha finally recognised the RJD additions. The RJD has the support of 16 MLAs of the Left. Besides, 19 MLAs of Congress party can also extend their support to Tejashwi Yadav. Hence, Mahagathbandhan currently has 96 MLAs in the house and it can take support of 19 MLAs of Congress party to reach 115 which is just 7 short of the majority.