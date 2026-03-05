Bihar police arrest man for chatting with Pakistani phone numbers

The arrested person has been identified as Khurshed Alam (25).

Press Trust of India | Posted by Saleha Fatima | Published: 5th March 2026 10:05 pm IST
A person holding a smartphone displaying numerous chat alerts, highlighting ongoing suspicious messaging activity linked to Pakistani phone numbers.
Representational image

Bettiah (Bihar): Bihar Police on Thursday, March 5, arrested a man from Majhaulia in West Champaran district after discovering WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones, officials said.

According to a statement by the district police, “Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Alam near Majhaulia sugar mill and recovered three ATM cards and two mobile phones. Scrutiny of his phones revealed WhatsApp chats with some Pakistani (code +92) phone numbers. Several QR codes were also found in his chat history with Pakistani mobile numbers.”

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.

