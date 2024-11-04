Bihar police arrest man who hoisted saffron flag on mosque

A man was arrested by the Bihar police after he was seen climbing onto a dome of a Shia mosque to hoist a saffron flag. The incident took place on Saturday evening during the Kali visarjan yatra near Tamtam Chowk under the Lalmatia police station.

The culprit, identified as Shivam Kumar was arrested by the Bhagalpur police on Monday, November 4. His actions were recorded and soon became viral on social media platforms.

The viral video shows Kumar climbing onto the mosque dome and installing a large saffron flag while others cheered him.

The video was later shared on Instagram, accompanied by derogatory songs about the Muslim community that further fueled tensions and sparked widespread outrage.

Soon after the video of the incident came to light, additional forces including Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were deployed in the area to prevent further untowards in the already communally sensitive area.

Police action

Following the outrage, police acted quickly to address the situation. In a press note released on X, Bhagalpur police announced the arrest of the accused Shivam Kumar and said that the matter was solved within 24 hours, emphasizing their commitment to ensure peace in the area.

The press note further stated that a case has been registered against Shivam Kumar under Section 88 for trying to spoil the atmosphere.

The Superintendent of Police Bhagalpur stated that the incident will be investigated thoroughly to determine the full context of the incident and any violations of law.