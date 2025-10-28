Bihar polls: INDIA bloc releases manifesto, gives assurances on Waqf, govt jobs

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday, October 28, released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, pledging to block the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state and make the management of Waqf property more transparent.

The 32-page-long ‘Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran’ (Tejashwi’s resolve) was released at a crowded press conference where the 35-year-old RJD leader was joined by alliance partners.

It also promised a government job to one member of every household, restoration of old pension scheme and 200 units of free power, among other things.

The INDIA bloc manifesto for the Bihar polls has 25 major points assuring practical solutions, Yadav said at the manifesto release.

Assurances on employment

“A new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of the INDIA bloc forming the government in Bihar,” he said.

An employment guarantee scheme will be implemented across Bihar within 20 months of the INDIA bloc government formation, he added.

All contractual workers in the Bihar government departments will be made permanent. Also, all ‘Jeevika Didis’ will be made permanent and given a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, the manifesto said.

The manifesto also promised IT parks, SEZs, dairy and agro-based industries, an education city and five new expressways in the state.

“People of Bihar want a crime-free and scam-free regime… they will teach a lesson to NDA in the polls,” Yadav said.

Assurances to minority communities

The opposition bloc has also promised that the management of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya would be handed over to members of the Buddhist community.

“The constitutional rights of all minority communities will be protected. The Waqf (amendment) Act will be halted…and Waqf property management will be made transparent, welfare-oriented, and useful,” the INDIA bloc’s manifesto stated.

INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had recently said the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin” if the opposition alliance came to power in Bihar.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April. The ruling BJP-led NDA has described the legislation as a move toward transparency and empowerment for backward Muslims and women, while opposition parties have alleged it infringes upon the rights of the Muslim community.

CPI(ML)-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had also asserted that the implementation of the Waqf Act would be resisted in Bihar if the INDIA bloc forms the government.

Last week, RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib stirred controversy by saying that if Yadav becomes chief minister, “all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf Act,” inviting a barrage of attacks from the opposition, which questioned how a central law could be changed by the chief minister of a state.

Ban on toddy to be removed

Yadav has also promised to remove the ban on toddy (tari) and review the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act if voted to power in the state.

“Immediate relief will be provided to Dalits and other poor people languishing in jail for violating the law. Traditional occupations based on toddy and mahua will be excluded from the ambit of the prohibition law,” the manifesto said.

Promising to restore the livelihoods of those dependent on the traditional toddy trade Tejashwi Yadav added “The community which has been doing this toddy business for generations has no other means of livelihood or agricultural land. This ban needs to be removed.”

Sale and consumption of toddy are banned in the state under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, which came into force in April 2016.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had also recently described the prohibition law as “farcical”, asserting that it would be subjected to a “critical review” if the INDIA bloc came to power.

‘NDA has no vision for Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav

Criticizing the ruling party for not releasing a manifesto yet, Tejashwi Yadav stated “The NDA has no vision for Bihar… they have not released the manifesto for the polls so far… BJP leaders and corrupt officials have made Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a puppet… The BJP is using Nitish Kumar to further its interest… Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already made it clear that Nitish will not be the CM face,” he alleged.

“The INDIA bloc manifesto is the roadmap for the development of Bihar. It is a resolution to make the state number one,” he added.

All prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc were present at the release of the manifesto. While senior Congress leader Pawan Khera represented his party, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni and other INDIA bloc leaders were also present.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will join the INDIA bloc campaign for the Bihar polls on Wednesday, said Khera and Yadav.

(With inputs from PTI.)