Student’s kin threaten Bihar school for ordering removal of hijabs inside classrooms

Sheikhpura: A government school in Bihar has received threats from family members of female students who were asked by teachers to take off their “hijab” inside classrooms, an official said on Saturday.

Om Prakash Singh, the District Education Officer of Sheikhpura, said a complaint in this regard has been made by the principal of the Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya (secondary school) at Charuavan in Sheikhpura district.

According to a written complaint from the principal Satyendra Kumar Chaudhary, several family members of girls belonging to a religious group stormed the school on November 29, Singh said.

“They were livid at the girls being asked, by the teaching staff, to take off headscarves inside classrooms. They told the principal that they would not allow the school to run if their girls were not allowed to follow their customs,” said the DEO.

He added, as per the principal’s complaint, they also warned that those who did not pay heed to their demand would be “beheaded”.

Singh said, “The matter is being probed at the departmental level. The Block Education Officer has been asked to visit the school, conduct an inquiry and submit a report”.

“Wearing any type of veil inside classrooms cannot be allowed. If enforcement of the rule leads to security concerns, we will be taking recourse to legal remedies,” Singh said.