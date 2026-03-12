Bihar: Speech-impaired teen killed while watching T20 World Cup final

Patna: A speech-impaired teenager was beaten to death by a local during the ICC T20 World Cup final in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday, March 8.

The incident took place at Jakkopur village within the Mahnar police station area during the evening. The deceased, identified as Kundan Kumar (17), was reportedly watching the cricket match with other locals on a mobile phone when the incident unfolded.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute erupted when India lost a wicket. Kundan allegedly shouted and another local youth interpreted it as a celebratory reaction to India losing a wicket. Initially, it was a brief altercation. However, it turned fatal when it escalated into a physical fight. The accused allegedly slammed the victim to the ground and hit him on the head, leaving him seriously injured.

The police named the accused, Kisan Kumar, also 17 years old, who is the son of Visunkant Thakur from the neighbourhood.

The deceased was farmer Brijkishor Rai’s son and the youngest of four siblings. According to Kundan’s mother, the fight broke out suddenly. She said that he had gone out for some work when he stumbled upon a group of boys watching the finals on a mobile phone. One of the youths allegedly asked him to move, but he stayed, Kundan’s mother said.

“When India’s first wicket fell, Kundan screamed,” his mother said. “They thought he was happy about the wicket falling. The youths beat him up and smashed his head.”

Raids are being conducted to nab accused: Police

Talking to reporters, Vaishali Superintendent Vikram Sihag said, “The death of the boy took place following a dispute and subsequent scuffle between two friends who were watching the final match, along with others, on a mobile phone.” He said police reached the spot following the incident and initiated a probe into it.

Locals rushed Kundan to Mahnar Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Hajipur Sadar Hospital after primary treatment. When his situation remained critical there, he was sent to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), but he died on the way, police said.

The accused has been identified, and raids are being conducted to nab him, they added.

