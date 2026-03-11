Iss baar Eid nahi manegi, iss baar mulleh katenge: Child’s remarks raise concerns

“Iss baar Eid nahi manegi, iss baar bakre nahi katenge. Iss baar saare mullahs kitenge (This time Eid will not be celebrated. This time it won’t be goats that are slaughtered. This time it will be Muslims),” a boy, looking no older than 12, tells a local reporter, speaking without hesitation as adults around him cheer.

“Saare Hindus gubbare lekar khade honge. Suar ke meat marenge… Eid ke din. Koi bhi mullah dikh jaaye seedha kaat denge (All Hindus will stand holding water balloons. They will throw pig meat on Eid. Any Muslim who is spotted will be cut down immediately),” the boy continues.

Even the reporter appears taken aback. When the child is asked whether his words are inappropriate for his age, he replies, “Mein Hindu hoon, mein zinda maardoonga, akele. Jitna merese ho sake, mein maar doonga (I am a Hindu. I will kill them myself, while I’m alive. As many as I can, I will kill).”

Following the Tarun murder case, several hate-filled videos targeting Muslims have begun circulating widely on social media.

It is not clear what the boy was asked this but he is openly calling for the genocide of Muslims in India. The video has since spread widely on social media.

It has emerged against a specific backdrop. Since the Holi clashes in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, where a young Hindu man, Tarun, was killed in a scuffle between two neighbours from different religious communities, Islamophobic content has surged across social media platforms.

Several Hindutva organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Raksha Dal, have issued death threats to Muslims and warned that Eid celebrations will not be permitted.