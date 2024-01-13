Bihar: SRK, Messi asked to appear before consumer commission on April 12

Patna: The district consumer commission in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has asked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and prominent footballer Lionel Messi to appear before it on April 12 in a case related to an educational institution.

Khan and Messi are brand ambassadors of the institution against which a case was filed a person named Mohammad Shamshad Ahmed.

Complainant’s lawyer S.K. Jha said that Ahmed’s two sons had taken admission to a course in the institution and also “paid the fees for the period they have studied in the institution. As they were not satisfied with the institution, they left the course. Despite that, the institution issued two loans in different categories and asked Ahmed to repay it”.

Subsequently, Ahmed filed a case in the district consumer commission on October 30, 2023 against the institution. During the hearing, a full bench of the commission chaired by Piyush Kamal Dixit served notices to seven persons including the institution’s Managing Director and brand ambassadors Khan and Messi. They were asked to appear before the bench on January 12, 2024.

On Friday, lawyers of Khan and Messi appeared before the commission but failed to furnish the original case documents. Subsequently, the bench asked Khan and Messi to appear before it on the day of next hearing on April 12 with original case documents.

