Bihar: Students harass nun using sexually derogatory language

Jamui: A Catholic nun in Bihar’s Jamui was harassed by a group of male students who hurled sexually explicit remarks at her while filming the encounter. The youth made crude references to the adult film industry in an apparent attempt to provoke her, according to a video that surfaced on social media on February 14 and has since drawn widespread condemnation.

“Sister, will you play for the Brazzers team? You’ll have Johnny Sins, Mia Khalifa, etc, in your team,” the students asked the nun. After hearing the comments, the nun, visibly upset, tried to shove the camera out of her face.

The incident reportedly occurred at the St Joseph’s School campus located in Bihar‘s Jhajha city. Moreover, in a second video, the students continued to harass the nun with sexually derogatory language and even followed her until she reached the school bus.

Several social media users condemned the incident, alleging that the students took advantage of her lack of Hindi to create a viral video.