Cow urine sprinkled in Maharashtra temple after MLA Abdul Sattar’s visit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of Hindutva youth, along with temple management, on Monday, February 16, sprinkled cow urine inside the Nageshwar Mahadev temple after Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar visited the temple to perform puja during Maha Shivratri in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

After he visited the temple in the Rahimabad village, right-wing youth allegedly performed what they called a cleansing ritual by sprinkling cow urine inside the temple. They claimed that since the Muslim MLA was a non-vegetarian who had consumed meat before entering the holy place, it made the temple premises impure.

A group of Hindutva youth sprinkled cow urine on the Nageshwar Mahadev temple walls and floors after Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar visited the temple to perform puja during Maha Shivratri on Monday, February 15, in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.



After he visited… pic.twitter.com/HLkIzHMkTy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 16, 2026

In a video that has been widely circulating on social media, the youth and temple management could be seen using leaves to sprinkle the cow urine onto the temple walls and floors, while chanting religious slogans.

The controversy further escalated when the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s spiritual wing, Tushar Bhosale, questioned Sattar’s entry into the temple premises.

Speaking to reporters in Wardha district of Maharashtra, he said, “Is Abdul Sattar a Hindu. Has he accepted Hinduism? If not, he should have taken darshan from outside the sanctum. Our temples are not monuments. There are religious rules for the sanctum. Do not break our religious traditions for political benefit.”

“If he has such a strong desire, he should accept Hinduism and then freely seek the blessings of our deities,” he added.