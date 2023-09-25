Bihar: Urination on Dalit women’s mouth could not be established during probe, say cops

Patna: Two days after a Dalit woman alleged that she was stripped, assaulted and urinated on her mouth by a moneylender and his associates in Bihar’s Patna district apparently for complaining to police about his “unjustified” demand for more money even after full repayment of the debt, police on Monday said some of her claims “could not be established” during inquiry.

In a statement, police said, “During the course of investigation by the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO-Fatuha), the allegation that the accused had urinated on the victim’s mouth could not be established. However, that she was beaten by the accused has been confirmed.”

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, police said. Key accused Pramod Singh (money lender) and his son Anshu Singh are absconding, they added.

Earlier, the injured victim, who is under treatment in a hospital, told police that she was stripped, assaulted and urinated on her mouth by Pramod Singh, Anshu Singh and their associates in Khusrupur police station area here on September 23 night. She also told police that she had to bear this torture despite paying off the borrowed money with interest.

“My husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod Singh a few months ago and had returned the money with interest. However, he continued to seek more money. We rejected the demand,” the woman said in her statement.

A family member of the victim told reporters, “A police team visited the village on Saturday to inquire about the complaint, which apparently angered Pramod and his associates. They went to her residence at 10pm and forcibly took her to Pramod’s house. There, she was allegedly disrobed and beaten.”

“Pramod asked his son to urinate on my mouth. He did so. After that, I somehow managed to escape and returned home,” the woman said in her statement.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said strict action would be taken against those involved in the assault on the woman.

“I have given standing instruction to police and administration to handle the issue on a priority basis. Strict action will be taken against those involved in it,” Kumar told reporters.

Talking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (Patna) Rajeev Mishra said a manhunt has already been launched to arrest the absconding accused. “We have formed five police teams and searches are being conducted. A case has already been registered in this regard and further investigation is on,” Mishra said.