Bihar: Woman charged with rape, POCSO Act

Patna: Police in Bihar’s Bhagalpur have charge sheeted a woman under the POCSO Act, as well for rape, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy in a October 2021 case.

The incident came to light when the charge sheet came before special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge Lavkush Kumar, and he directed the investigating officer to appear before the court and clarify the matter.

The incident is related to kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl by Chotu Tanti on October 10, 2021 in Kahgaon village of the district. Following the police investigation, an FIR was registered against main accused Tanti, as well as his sister and sister in-law.

In the charge sheet, district police accused Tanti’s sister of rape, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code as well as sections of the POCSO Act while Tanti was accused of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping under the IPC.

The special court judge has asked the investigating officer and SHO Niti Kumari of the women police station to appear before the court and explain.