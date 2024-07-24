Bihar woman found dead with throat slit in Bengaluru, police suspect murder

Bengaluru: A woman from Bihar was found dead with her throat slit in a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said it appeared to be a case of murder and suspected that the assailant, who could be one of her acquaintances, sneaked into her room and killed 24-year-old Kriti Kumari.

“Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the City. The incident might have happened yesterday at about 11 pm,” a police officer said, adding, an investigation is on.