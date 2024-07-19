Bike-borne assailants snatch 1 kg of gold in Hyderabad

The incident happened near Clock Tower in Secunderabad.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th July 2024 8:46 am IST
Hyderabad: Two bike-borne assailants robbed 1 kg of gold from a victim travelling in a car.

The incident happened near Clock Tower in Secunderabad under market police station limits in Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case and initiated a search operation with four teams to catch the culprits. The investigation is currently underway.

“The incident occurred on Thursday at 4 pm near the Clock Tower. One person was travelling with 1 kg of gold when two accused individuals arrived on a two-wheeler and snatched the gold from him,” said Raghvender, Inspector of Market Police Station.

“We have registered a case and are searching for the suspects with four teams,” said Raghvender.

