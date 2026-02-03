Watch: Bike catches fire at Cable Bridge in Hyderabad, traffic disrupted

The incident occurred at around 10:30 am, and a vehicle from the Madhapur fire station was deployed after being alerted by the traffic police.

Image shows a bike in flames at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge
Bike catches fire at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Hyderabad: A bike burst into flames at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 3, causing panic among commuters. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident and the driver made it out unscathed, Fire Department officials said.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am, and a vehicle from the Madhapur Fire Station was deployed after being alerted by the traffic police. Officials suspect the fire was caused by a mechanical fault. Traffic was disrupted for a while, but the Raidurgam Traffic Police brought the situation under control.

