Bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad, 2 dead; accident caught on CCTV

Hyderabad: Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident on Friday night, December 28, in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area. The incident occurred when a motorcycle, reportedly being driven at high speed under the influence of alcohol, collided with a road divider on a 100-feet stretch near Ayyappa Society.

CCTV footage from the area captured the horrifying crash. The bike burst into flames upon impact, and the rider and pillion were thrown onto the road. One of the victims succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the other passed away en route to the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Raghu Babu and Akansh, were software engineers residing in Borabanda. It is yet to be determined who was operating the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Authorities have handed over the bodies to the victims’ families and initiated a detailed investigation.