Bike rally from Ashoknagar to OU marks martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, a bike rally was organized on Sunday, March 23, by the Disha Students’ Organization and Naujawan Bharat Sabha to convey the revolutionary ideals of Bhagat Singh.

The rally commenced from Ashoknagar and passed through RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, and Sundarayya Park before concluding at the Arts College lawn in Osmania University. Throughout the route, students raised slogans, sang revolutionary songs, and delivered speeches at various locations.

Addressing the gathering, Mahipal from the Disha Students’ Organization emphasized the need to revisit Bhagat Singh’s vision, stating that even after 77 years of independence, issues like unemployment, economic disparity, and inflation persist. He criticized political parties for inciting communal conflicts to divert public attention from fundamental concerns such as education, healthcare, and employment.

He urged students and youth to uphold Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary ideals and work towards building a secular society and working on real issues calling it a true tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for justice and equality.