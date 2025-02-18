Grand rally planned in Hyderabad for Shivaji birth anniversary

20,000 people are likely to participate in the procession.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th February 2025 11:02 pm IST
Chatrapathi Shivaji Statue Salarjung Bridge, Hyderabad (Photo: X/HiHyderabad)

Hyderabad: The Sri Chatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navyuvak Mandal will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji on Wednesday, February 19, on a grand scale in the city.

A massive public rally is planned by the youth organization in the Old City. The procession will start from Puranapul Darwaza and pass through Puranapul Gandhi Statue, Jummerat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar, Bartan Bazaar and Afzalgunj before ending at the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji, at Imliban Park at Salar Jung Bridge.

The organizers said 20,000 people will participate in the procession. Horses, camels, chariots, and music bands from different parts of the country will perform during the colourful procession.

The police are making elaborate arrangements by deploying Task Force, City Armed Reserve, City Rapid Action Force and local police for security arrangements.

Telangana minister Poonam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha MP – Anil Kumar Yadav. will be attending the event at Imliban Park at 4 pm.

