Bike rally in Hyderabad promotes early screening for prostate cancer

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) Hyderabad, in collaboration with The Bikerni Club, organized the “Be the Best You” bike rally on Sunday to mark Men’s Cancer Month and highlight the importance of prostate cancer awareness.

The rally saw over 200 participants, including healthcare professionals and biking enthusiasts, advocating for early detection and regular screenings to combat prostate cancer.

Event highlights

The rally was flagged off by Dr. Sanjai Kumar Addla, Senior Consultant in Uro-Oncology, at Telangana Tourism Bhavan in Begumpet and concluded at Apollo Medical College in Jubilee Hills.

S. Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government and the event’s Chief Guest, emphasized the importance of community-driven initiatives in promoting preventive healthcare. He urged men to prioritize regular health check-ups to detect potential illnesses early.

Expert insights on prostate cancer

Speaking at the event, Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of ACC Hyderabad, explained that prostate cancer often remains undetected in its early stages but is highly treatable when diagnosed early. He highlighted the availability of advanced treatment options, such as robotic-assisted surgeries, at the center.

Globally, prostate cancer ranks as the second most common cancer in men, with India among the top 10 countries affected. Experts warn that cases in India could double by 2040, stressing the urgency for increased awareness and proactive health measures.

Community effort for awareness

The rally symbolized a collective effort by riders and participants to bring attention to this significant health issue. By raising awareness, the event aimed to encourage men to take control of their health through regular screenings and lifestyle changes.

Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad continues to lead initiatives that combine medical expertise with community engagement, aiming to reduce the impact of prostate cancer through education and early intervention.