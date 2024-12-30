Video: Biker dies after being dragged 2 km by Bolero in UP’s Sambhal

A biker succumbed to his injuries on Monday, December 30 after his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle and dragged for almost two kilometres in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

The victim has been identified as Sukhbir from Shahzadkhera village in Moradabad’s Mainather police station area. He was returning home from Basla village on December 29 when the accident occurred in the Sadar Kotwali area.

The footage captured by a fellow commuter shows a Bolero car allegedly bearing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sticker dragging the bike along the road, generating sparks.

Biker dies after being dragged 2 km by vehicle in UP's Sambhal



The footage captured by a fellow commuter shows a Bolero car allegedly bearing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sticker dragging the bike along the road, generating sparks. pic.twitter.com/smUDL6Hydw — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) December 30, 2024

According to reports, the Bolero reportedly hit his bike near Wazidpuram on the Asmoli bypass, dragging both him and the bike for about a kilometre.

Sukhbir eventually fell onto the road, but the Bolero continued dragging the bike for another kilometre. Despite being rushed to a district hospital with severe injuries, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Free Press Journal reported that police have identified the vehicle’s registration number and are working to locate the driver.