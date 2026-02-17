Biker throws acid on woman labourer in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Ludhiana: An unidentified man on a motorcycle allegedly threw acid on a 40-year-old woman labourer in Punjab’s Ludhiana, leaving her injured, police said on Tuesday, February 17.

The acid attack was reported in Ludhiana‘s Dugri Colony. The victim hails from Uttar Pradesh and is a mother of three.

The attacker called the woman towards him on the pretext of asking something, after which he allegedly threw acid on her. The woman’s face and eyes bore the brunt of the attack, and she was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The accused, wearing a helmet, escaped the scene.

CCTV footage is being analysed to track down the perpetrator, police said.

“We are using all available resources to identify and apprehend the accused,” said DCP Jaskaranjit Singh Teja.

The search is on for the attacker, and authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.