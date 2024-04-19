Bilal Abbas Khan’s new drama after Ishq Murshid, details inside

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan is currently making waves in India, following in the footsteps of Wahaj Ali. He has been grabbing headlines for his captivating performances as Shahmeer Sikander and Fazal Baksh in the ongoing hit drama series, Ishq Murshid, alongside Duresfishaan Saleem as Shibra. The show is set to end soon as the last episode is set to air in May first week.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s Latest Drama

We have an exciting piece of news regarding Bilal Abbas Khan’s next project. Following his success in Ishq Murshid, Bilal is all set to take on a new role opposite Sabeena Farooq and Gohar Rasheed in an upcoming drama on Hum TV. Directed by Kashif Nisar and written by Zafar Mairaj, this drama is already generating buzz among fans.

Gohar Rasheed recently shared details about the upcoming mega drama series, further fueling anticipation.

Fans of Bilal Abbas Khan are eagerly awaiting his next venture, with some expressing their excitement for Sabeena Farooq’s involvement in the project. However, there are also fans hoping to see Bilal paired with a different actress this time around.

For now, all eyes are on Ishq Murshid’s finale episode.