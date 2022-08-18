Bilkis Bano Case: After KTR, Kavitha flays release of convicts

Hyderabad: Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kalvakuntla Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday expressed her views against the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

On her Twitter account, she wrote that the decision to release the culprits of heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day has tarnished the divinity of the day.

“This has taken place despite the fact that the central government has sent guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners with life sentences should not be pardoned”, she added.

रेप और हत्या के घृणित अपराधियों को आज़ादी के अमृत महोत्सव में छोड़ना इस पवित्र दिन को कलंकित करने वाला फ़ैसला है। जबकि केंद्र सरकार ने खुद जून 2022 में राज्य सरकारों को जो गाइडलाइन भेजी है,उसमें बलात्कारियों और आजीवन कारावास पाए दोषियों को क्षमादान के योग्य नहीं है #BilkisBano — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 18, 2022

In a press release, she mentioned, “The BJP government in Gujarat has displayed insensitivity by releasing the rapists of the then five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of her 3-year-old child. This is not only against the law and an in, but stands against humanity.

Being a woman I can feel the pain and fear experienced by Bilkis Bano”.

Reacting to the welcome shown to the rapists and murderers after getting released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology, she said that it is a slap on the face of a just society.

Requesting the Supreme Court to intervene in the case and take immediate action, she said that this shameful decision must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens don’t lose their faith in law and there are no more cases like the Nirbhaya case and no lady has to go through what Bilkis Bano suffered.

KTR asks PM Modi to interfere

Earlier, Telangana IT and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention to repeal the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case related to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her kin during 2002 riots.

“The decision of the state in this case is giving wrong message to the nation. I request to the Prime Minister to reconsider the law and order regarding these type of cases,” said the Minister.