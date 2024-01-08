Bilkis Bano case: JIH welcomes SC decision to quash remission to accused

New Delhi: The National Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Rahmathunnisa, has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of India to cancel remission granted by the Gujarat government to Bilkis Bano convicted rapists.

In a statement to the media, Rahmathunnisa said, “We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court of India to cancel remission granted by the Gujarat government to Bilkis Bano convicted rapists.”

She expressed her denouncement by pronouncing Gujrat BJP government’s stance in carrying out the remission through fraud and suppression of facts as “disconcerting.”

“It is indeed very shameful that the court had to point out that the act carried out by the BJP government of Gujarat was a classic case where the order of the SC has been used to violate the rule of law for passing orders for remission,” she said

The ruling party owes an explanation to the nation for their state government in Gujarat being derided by the apex court for ‘usurpation and abuse of power.”

The JIH National Secretary added, “Jamaat feels that the remission, which has now been reversed, was aimed at reaping political dividends to appease a particular constituency. It was highly objectionable, and Jamaat-e-Islami condemned it at that time. It was a mockery of our justice dispensation system and could have led the citizens of our country to lose hope in the system.”

Further she said that “Justice for all is one of the most abiding principles of our Constitution, and we appreciate the Supreme Court for upholding justice in the case of Bilkis Bano. It was quite reprehensible as to how these convicts were felicitated and lauded after their remission. This decision of the Supreme Court has thoroughly exposed the hypocrisy of the ruling party as a promoter of Nari Shakti and guardian of women’s honor and dignity.”