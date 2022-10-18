Bilkis Bano rape convicts release ‘new low’ for BJP: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre on Tuesday for releasing Bilkis Bano’s rapists for ‘political gains.; He called it a ‘new low’ by the BJP administration at the Centre.

The minister’s statement came a day after a court document showed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) urged the rapists of Bilkis Bano to be released early.

“Shocking!! All along it was reported that Gujarat Govt released the “Sanskari Rapists” Turns out it is Union Govt who actually approved this! Shameful & repulsive Letting out Rapists & Child-Killers just for political gains is a new low even by the very low BJP standards,” KTR tweeted.

According to the affidavit filed by the Gujarat government, the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch Mumbai, and Special Judge (CBI) Mumbai opposed the remission of the convicts’ sentences, while the MHA requested the inmates’ early release.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on November 29 the pleas challenging the remission of sentence and release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of her seven family members during the Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar directed that the reply filed by the Gujarat government be made available to all parties.

The petitioners have been given time to file their reply to the affidavit filed by the Gujarat government.