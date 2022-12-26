Bill on hiked quota for SC/ST passed

Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a Bill enhancing reservation for SC/STs in government educational institutions and State government services.

The Bill proposes to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes from 15 percent to 17 percent and for Scheduled Tribes from three percent to seven percent.

The Bill aims to replace the ordinance passed by the government in October this year.

Also Read Kerala HC concerned as innocent persons becoming victims of false cases under SC/ST Act

Welcoming the Bill, the Opposition said the new reservation policy would not benefit the targeted people as government jobs have been curtailed due to privatisation.

The Opposition said the government should make provision for reservation in the private sector too.