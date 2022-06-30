Binance joins TikTok sensation Khaby Lame to boost Web3.0 awareness

London: To increase awareness around Web3.0, leading cryptocurrency firm Binance on Thursday said it has partnered with Khaby Lame, a TikTok sensation with record 142.8 million followers.

Lame, how joins Binance as its global brand ambassador, launched his TikTok channel and shared his first comic video in March 2020, He has dethroned Charli D’Amelio, who had 142.3 million, to be the most-followed TikToker.

The company said that Khaby will use his signature style to tackle some of the misperceptions around Web3.0 in this multi-year partnership.

Also Read Consumer groups file complaint against Google’s deceptive signup process

“I’ve been curious about Web3.0 for some time, and jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone,” Lame said in a statement.

Lame came into the limelight for his spin on “life hack” videos, navigating overly complicated scenarios without saying a word while doing his traditional “Khaby move.”

He also has more than 78 million followers on Instagram.

“Khaby has become a cultural icon and one of the most entertaining creators globally. We love his charm and sense of humor, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption,” said James Rothwell, Binance Global Vice President of Marketing.