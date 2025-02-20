BioAsia 2025 in Hyderabad to unlock new opportunities for startups, investors

Hyderabad: BioAsia 2025, Asia’s largest life sciences and healthcare conference, will take place in Hyderabad from February 25 to 26, providing a global platform for startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Hosted by the Telangana government, BioAsia 2025 aims to accelerate entrepreneurial growth in the healthcare and life sciences sectors by offering the right ecosystem for startups to thrive.

The Innovation Zone will feature the Startup Pavilion and Incubator Pavilion, designed to spark innovation and attract investment opportunities. Around 80 startups will get an exclusive opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge solutions with the potential to transform global healthcare.

The event has drawn interest from national and international corporations, eager to engage with the latest advancements in life sciences and healthcare.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted BioAsia’s role as a global platform that promotes innovation and collaboration, giving startups a major boost by presenting their solutions to a worldwide audience.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary (IT & Industries) Jayesh Ranjan noted that Telangana’s life sciences sector has grown rapidly, attracting strong investment interest. The Incubator Pavilion and Innovation Zone at BioAsia 2025 will further support business growth and encourage groundbreaking solutions in healthcare.

Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of Telangana Life Sciences, said the event, with its theme “Catalysts of Change,” presents a unique opportunity to build partnerships and drive meaningful collaborations in an evolving industry.