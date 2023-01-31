Birthday in February? Burj Khalifa to celebrate birthdays all month

Abu Dhabi: If you or your loved ones’ birthday falls before the end of February, you can have the longest greeting card in the world! In a new initiative, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa will be lit up with ‘Happy Birthday to You’ messages every day.

Birthday messages on Burj Khalifa will be posted every day until February 28 and invites those commemorating their special day to take pictures with the illuminated structure.

You will need to be there at 8:45 pm to see the multicolored scrolling message flashing on the tallest building in the world.

“Your special celebrations are ours too! Celebrate your birthday everyday with #BurjKhalifa at 8:45 PM until the end of February!,” Burj Khalifa tweeted.