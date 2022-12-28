Birthday Special: Top 5 songs in which Salman Khan showcased his singing talent

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. For over three decades the actor has delivered some blockbuster hit films and received numerous awards for his performances. Among the many talents of the multifaceted actor is also singing. The ‘Radhe’ actor has lent his voice to several Bollywood films. As the actor rings in his 57th birthday today, take a look at some of the blockbuster hit songs in which Salman showcased his singing talent.

Main Hoon Hero Tera

Released in the year 2015, the song was a part of the action romantic film ‘Hero’ which starred debutant actors Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles. Salman lent his voice to the romantic track ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ which received a massive amount of love from the audience. Penned by Kumaar, the song was composed by Amaal Malik.

Hangover

The romantic track from the action thriller film ‘Kick’ featured Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. In the film, Salman lent his voice to two blockbuster hit tracks, a romantic song ‘Hangover’ and a party anthem track ‘Jumme Ki Raat’.

Chandi Ki Daal Par

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and penned by Sudhakar Sharma, Salman collaborated with singer Alka Yagnik for the blockbuster hit track which featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The song was a part of the comedy action film ‘Hello Brother’ and remains one of the most memorable songs of Salman.

Tere Bina

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Salman released his romantic track ‘Tere Bina’ which was entirely shot on his Panvel farmhouse and featured the ‘Sultan’ actor along with Jacqueline Fernandez and received great responses from the audience. On Youtube, the song has been viewed over 55 million times.

I Found Love

Another romantic track from the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor, which featured Salman along with Jacqueline, was a part of the action thriller film ‘Race 3’. Apart from singing the ‘Dabangg’ actor also penned the lyrics of the song.