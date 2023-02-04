Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai: Actor Urmila Matondkar was known as a fashion and glamour star of the 90s. She has delivered some fantastic performances in films like ‘Rangeela’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Pinjar’, and others.

Apart from her acting performances, she was also known for her hot and sizzling dance moves. As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at her top 5 songs.

Rangeela Re

First on the list has to be ‘Rangeela Re’ from the film ‘Rangeela’. One of the high points of this Ram Gopal Varma film was the songs. All of the youth of the 1990s performed the track’s hook step at least once. Sung by the legendary singer Asha Bhosle and composed by AR Rahman, the song was a big hit and Urmila gathered all the eyeballs with her dance moves.

Chamma Chamma

Urmila did an amazing job in the dance number ‘Chamma Chamma’ from the movie ‘China Gate’. In the song, her thumkas unquestionably won our hearts. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Shankar Mahadevan and Vinod Rathod, the song was released in the year 1998 and still remains fans’ favourite.

Kambakth Ishq

Urmila Matondkar delivered one of the best performances of her career in the film ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’. The song ‘Kambakht Ishq’, more than her performance, was what caught everyone’s attention in the film. Sung by Asha Bhosle and Sukhwinder Singh, the song featured Urmila and Fardeen Khan.

Aa Hi Jaiye

Urmila won fans’ hearts with her performance in the song ‘Aa Hi Jaiye’ from the film ‘Lajja’. She was seen in a guest appearance role and made a powerful impact with her sizzling dance moves in the song.

Mangta Hai Kya

Sung by A.R Rahman and Shweta Shetty, the song was a part of the film ‘Rangeela’. Urmila and Aamir Khan’s hot chemistry in the song makes this a must-watch for all 90’s kids.

She will be soon making her acting comeback with the upcoming thriller web series ‘Tiwari’.