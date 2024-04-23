Biryani blunder: Lord Ram’s image on plates sparks outrage in Delhi

New Delhi: A biryani vendor in northwest Delhi was found serving his dish on disposable plates with images of Lord Ram printed over it.

Police said that they recovered plates with Lord Ram’s image on it from the vendor’s shop.

The incident surfaced on Sunday when local Hindu groups noticed the plates featuring the revered deity’s likeness at the biryani shop.

After a video showing Lord Ram’s images on the disposable plates went viral on social media, a crowd gathered near the shop. However, the locals confronted the vendor, observing people being served biryani on these plates, only to see them discarded later.

Subsequently, police arrived to manage the situation, and two plates with Lord Ram’s photo printed on it were found at a biryani shop.

“He told us that he was not aware about the Lord Ram’s pic on the plates, which was also verified by the factory owners,” said another police officer.

“When a team reached the spot, a few persons were found protesting outside the shop. They were pacified after the assurance of a proper investigation into the matter,” said the police officer.

The shopkeeper was briefly detained under IPC sections 107/151 (preventive detention) and later allowed to go, he said adding the plates were also seized.

The officer said no case has been registered as yet and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, people took X and shared the images of plates with Lord Ram’s pictures on it used by the vendor.

“He is doing this intentionally … He also knows this is wrong, but continually serving biryani in Lord Ram Images plates,” wrote an X user, Sandeep.

“Biryani served on plates with Lord Ram’s photo in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Hindu organisations noticed this and called the police. They saw the plates being served with Biryani and discarded in the trash after use. Please don’t ask the name of the shop owner,” said another X user, Shilpa.

🔸Biryani seller in Jahangirpuri



– Uses plates with Shri Ram picture#WeAreNotSame



pic.twitter.com/qUewtV37nN — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) April 23, 2024

(With inputs from agencies)