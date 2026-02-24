Biryani hotel owner’s family die by suicide in Amberpet

They have been identified as Ram Raj, 55, his wife Madhavi, 50 and their son Shashank, 24.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th February 2026 7:56 pm IST|   Updated: 24th February 2026 8:07 pm IST
A grieving family standing together, reflecting the tragic loss of parents and son due to suicide caused by financial troubles.
Three members of family die by suicide in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Three members of a family residing in Amberpet allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, February 24, and left behind a suicide note saying they were forced to take the extreme step due to financial troubles, police said.

They have been identified as Ram Raj, 55, his wife Madhavi, 50 and their son Shashank, 24. The father ran a hotel in Amberpet and a biryani outlet in Mallepaly.

“Ram Raj had sent a WhatsApp message to his friend Ravi at around 3:00 am saying that they would take the extreme step. When Ravi reached their house at 8:30 am, he found their bodies,” an official from Amberpet police told Siasat.com.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The mother was reportedly suffocated with a pillow while the father and son were found hanging. Shashank slit his wrists before hanging himself.

The bodies have been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th February 2026 7:56 pm IST|   Updated: 24th February 2026 8:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button