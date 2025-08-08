Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have gained immense popularity not just in India but across several Asian countries, thanks to their strong storytelling and actors with amazing skills. With tightly written scripts and limited episodes, these shows often leave a lasting impact on viewers.

From romantic sagas to powerful social dramas, fans eagerly await each new release, quickly turning them into viral sensations.

As we step into the second half of 2025, Lollywood is all set to entertain viewers with a fresh wave of dramas, bringing together some of the industry’s finest actors, writers, and directors. Let’s have a look at the 5 new upcoming Pakistani dramas of 2025.

List of upcoming Pakistani dramas 2025

1. Pamaal

One of the most anticipated dramas is Pamaal, starring the powerhouse duo Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Khizer Idrees, the story follows Malika and Raza, two contrasting souls whose paths unexpectedly intertwine. Produced by Tehreem Chaudhary, the drama also features Adnan Jaffer and Annie Zaidi in key roles.

2. Main Zameen Tu Aasmaan

Another title creating early buzz is Main Zameen Tu Aasmaan, a Green Entertainment production directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Abdul Khaliq Khan. With Tehreem Chaudhary backing the project, this drama is expected to deliver a grounded yet impactful story.

3. Jinki Shaadi Unki Shaadi

Adding a twist of freshness is Jinki Shaadi Unki Shaadi, a drama that pairs Wahaj Ali and Sehar Khan for the very first time. Produced by Momina Duraid Productions and directed by Saife Hassan, the script by Syed Nabeel hints at a unique blend of horror and comedy, something fans are definitely curious about.

4. Biryani

On ARY Digital, Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan come together for Biryani, a drama written by Zafar Mairaj and directed by Badar Mehmood. While the plot is still under wraps, the casting alone has fans intrigued.

5. Masoom

And finally, all eyes are on Masoom, marking Imran Ashraf’s comeback after two years. Starring alongside Sonya Hussyn and Mikaal Zulfiqar, the drama promises emotional intensity and layered storytelling. Directed by Barkat Siddiqui and co-produced with MD Productions, the story is penned by Content Line and features a stellar supporting cast including Sidra Niazi and Waseem Abbas.

With such a diverse slate ahead, Pakistani drama fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.