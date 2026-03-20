With Eid tomorrow, homes in Hyderabad have already awakened from the deep spiritual slumber of Ramzan, replaced by a festive electricity that pulses through every lane. The quiet nights of reflection have given way to the joyous chaos of last-minute shopping at Laad Bazaar and the rhythmic chopping of pistachios and almonds.

In the city of Nizams, the sighting of the crescent moon is the starting point for a culinary marathon. Kitchens are glowing late into the night, filled with the intoxicating perfume of saffron-infused milk and the heavy scent of warming spices. It is a time of vibrant celebration, where every dastarkhwan becomes a theatre of hospitality.

The royal duo: Biryani and sheerkhorma

The first meal of the day is the sweet Sheer Khurma, a ritual to drink before going to Eid prayers. This dish is the soul of a Hyderabadi Eid, a fragrant bowl of warmth that officially breaks the fast of Ramzan. In every household, large silver pots simmer with milk reduced to a creamy consistency, enriched with saffron, toasted vermicelli, and a generous crunch of dates, almonds and pistachios. It is a dish designed for sharing. As neighbours and friends drop by throughout the morning, they are greeted first and foremost with this velvety nectar that symbolises the “Meethi Eid.”

However, as the festive morning transitions into a grand afternoon, the aromatic focus shifts. No Hyderabadi table is complete without the legendary Mutton Biryani. Prepared in the traditional Kachay Gosht style, where succulent, marinated meat and long-grain Basmati rice are dum-cooked together, it is the undisputed centrepiece of the day. Served alongside a tangy Mirchi ka Salan and cooling Dahi ki Chutney, the Biryani is a culinary masterpiece that fuels the spirited “Eid Milap” across the city. The gatherings again end with a hearty bowl of sheer khorma.

“Biryani is a must on Eid day. I do not even wait till afternoon or night, I want biryani right after I come back from Eid prayer,” said Abdullah, a resident of Malakpet.

Some Eid exceptions

While the city may seem synonymous with a first-day feast, many traditional households follow a different rhythm. For some, the grand meal is strategically delayed to ensure the entire family is gathered. “I do not make biryani until the second day of Eid as my daughter visits us on the second day,“ 50-year-old Farhana Khan tells Siasat.com. This delay allows the first day to be dedicated to smaller visits and prayers, saving the labour-intensive centrepiece for when the Dastarkhwan is truly full.

Other families use the subsequent days of the festival to pay homage to their diverse roots, blending regional specialities with Hyderabadi staples. “On Eid day 2, we start with Tahari and Nahari (Gulbarga special) as my mom hails from Gulbarga, followed by Marag and other Hyderabad dishes for lunch,“ says Shoeb, an IT professional residing in Sun City.

Interestingly, a new wave of fusion and global influence is also finding its way into the festive menu, breaking away from the rigid biryani-only mandate. Some households are opting for lighter starts or trending communal meals that offer a change of pace. As one local family shares, “We always make biryani on the first day of Eid, but this year we are going to eat dosa for breakfast, and we thought to take the Arabian route and make Mandi in the afternoon.“ Whether rooted in heritage or a desire for something new, these exceptions prove that Hyderabad’s Eid plate is as evolving as it is traditional.