BITS-Hyderabad startup delivers drones to Indian Army

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani Hyderabad’s founded defence-tech startup Apollyon Dynamics, has successfully delivered indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Indian Army units across Jammu, Chandimandir, Panagarh, and Arunachal Pradesh within two months of launching operations.

The company was co-founded by Jayant Khatri and Sourya Choudhury. It focuses on building custom unmanned aerial systems tailored to meet India’s defence and surveillance requirements.

One of their most popular offerings is a trainer UAV, which is gaining rapid adoption in the Army due to its simple operation and strong design. Apollyon also conducts hands-on training for soldiers, helping them become drone-ready even without prior experience.

The startup’s drone range includes multi-role aerial vehicles designed for long-range surveillance, payload delivery, and precision kamikaze missions.

A key highlight is their flagship kamikaze drone, capable of flying at speeds over 300 km/h and delivering 1 kg payloads with precision, positioning it as one of the most efficient systems in its category.

“The ecosystem at BITS Hyderabad gave us the platform to move fast, innovate responsibly, and solve real-world defence problems,” said co-founder Jayant Khatri.

Looking ahead, the team is developing next-generation VTOL and fixed-wing platforms to expand drone capabilities and mission versatility.