BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus unveils wind tunnel facility

Hyderabad: A cutting-edge wind tunnel facility was inaugurated at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus on Monday, January 5, designed to provide advancements in aerospace, automotive, and structural engineering for the campus students.

Goutham Kurra, an alumnus (Batch of 1993-98) of BITS Pilani, sponsored the state-of-the-art facility named “Nalini Kurra Wind Tunnel Facility” to its Hyderabad campus.

The newly inaugurated facility is completely designed internally and would help drive research and innovation in aerodynamics, renewable energy, and advanced engineering.

Wind Tunnel Facility at BITS Pilani Hyderabad

The Nalini Kurra Wind Tunnel Facility is developed with state-of-the-art technology that can simulate and analyze airflow over objects. The wind tunnel can recreate various wind speeds and environmental conditions, enabling precision testing. It will benefit students and faculty in fields like aerospace engineering, mechanical design, and structural analysis. The facility will also support partnerships with industries, promoting practical, hands-on learning and innovation.

The new Wind Tunnel Facility at BITS Pilani Hyderabad is also designed to provide a platform for startups to test prototypes for drones, wind turbines, and electric vehicles while strengthening hands-on learning and interdisciplinary projects for BITS Pilani students in Hyderabad. The facility aims to enhance India’s aerospace and defence capabilities through collaborations with industry leaders and agencies like DRDO and ISRO while contributing to the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

“BITS Pilani has played a pivotal role in shaping my career. It is an honour to give back to the institution that helped me grow. I hope this facility accelerates research and inspires new heights of innovation in the field of aerospace and quantum physics,” Goutham Kurrasaid during the inauguration of the Wind Tunnel facility.

“The Nalini Kurra Wind Tunnel Facility is not just a new addition to our campus, but a symbol of our relentless pursuit of research excellence. It’s a testament to our commitment to creating infrastructure that fosters groundbreaking innovation,” BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus vice chancellor Professor V Ramgopal Rao said, emphasising the significance of the facility.