Bitter fight between KTR and Kavitha is hurting BRS; Harish Rao stands with KTR

Hyderabad: The Pink Party seems to be literally in Red.

Speculation is rife in political circles that all is not well in Telangana Rashtra Samithi turned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founded by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the man who got Telangana State after a bitter struggle.

KCR ruled Telangana State for two terms from 2014 with an iron hand and continues to hold sway over the party. But there seems to unease in the party, especially among family members.

Reason: The power struggle between BRS working president K T Rama Rao and sister, Telangana Jagruthi chief, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Though both maintain studied silence on the subject, political circles are agog with stories of strife within the family.

While father K Chandrasekhar Rao maintains a muted silence in Erravalli farmhouse, former Minister and the BRS literal backbone Thaneer Harish Rao came out in the open and extended support to K T Rama Rao and is willing to work under him if he is made party chief.

Harish support to KTR

“I have said this before and I am reiterating it. As a disciplined party worker, I will wholeheartedly welcome it if the party president entrusts KTR with leadership,” Harish Rao remarked.

He added, “I have remained loyal to the party and K Chandrasekhar Rao since its inception in 2001.”

This is not the first time Harish Rao avowed loyalty to KCR and supported the elevation of KTR in the party.

The statement triggered a fresh wave of speculation in political circles that something is brewing in the family and party.

Rumours are also agog that Harish Rao was sidelined in the preparation for party silver jubilee celebrations in Warangal.

Says Harish Rao,” Compared to the government, there was more satisfaction during the T movement, enjoying the role in the Opposition. It was a nightmare when we were in government…can’t guess the questions that could be hurled at us. We are going to the assembly well-prepared like school kids. We were accountable. We feared the CM, people and the opposition.”

This is reminiscent of Jagan, Sharmila feud

Some party leaders feel the problem is between KTR and Kavitha, the latter seeking more say in the party.

“There seems to be trouble in the family like neighboring Andhra Pradesh’s Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister Y S Sharmila, who parted ways after a bitter open feud,” says another senior party leader.

Though there was a lot of speculation after Rama Rao called on T Harish Rao at his residence, later it was clarified that it was to inquire about the deteriorating health of Harish Rao’s father Satyanarayana Rao. But rumour mills continue to spin stories including KTR seeking his support.

KTR after KCR

While it’s a known fact that KCR anointed Rama Rao for the political legacy, Kavitha demands her pound of flesh and prominent role in the party saying she too had contributed for the Telangana movement and in the formation of TRS government. But Harish Rao remains in the backdrop and a backbone for the party.

In the recent public meeting on the occasion of silver jubilee of formation of TRS turned BRS in Warangal, KCR reportedly left the arrangements to local BRS leaders and put KTR, Harish Rao and Kavitha in loop. There is another talk that Harish Rao was ignored, which hurt the latter.

“Unlike in the past, KCR did not discuss or ask the family members to make arrangements for the silver jubilee meet. This was quite unusual given the past experience,” a senior BRS leader said.

But it was Kavitha’s comments of late that triggered speculation in the pink party. First, she alleged conspiracy against her within the party. Then she said, “Be brave. Those who are threatening you, their names will be written in the Pink Book and we won’t leave them. KCR Sir is a good person, but I am rowdy. We will not leave at any cost….

While Kavitha seeks a pivotal role and place in BRS, some party leaders feel that multi crore liquor scam in which she is an accused and jailed had caused massive damage to the party and in the elections.

“I told KCR not to come to Tihar jail to visit me. In many situations I cried. Jail is a terrible place. Six months in jail taught me that life is too short. Its harsh times and even our enemies shouldn’t face it,” she said in an interview after release.

Social justice row

More recently she triggered speculation that all is not well in the party for her too. She alleged that some forces were spreading canards against her. She said while Telangana achieved geographical statehood, the dream of a social Telangana remains unfulfilled. She also demanded the statue of Jyotirao Phule in the Assembly which was not done during TRS rule.

While Kavitha is caught in the liquor scam and is on bail, K T R too is facing a string of cases filed by Revanth Reddy government including the Formula E race case where the then government and his department allegedly paid Rs 45 crore through HMDA to a foreign company FEO in violation of RBI guidelines. There is also a phone tapping case against their government.

While KTR has been heir apparent after being named working president in 2018, Kavita is in no mood to give up and asserts her position. Sandwiched between the three is Harish Rao, KCR’s nephew and 7-time MLA from Siddipet, who remains the most popular leader in BRS connecting all sections of party leaders, workers, and people.

Harish Rao’s open support to KTR leaves Kavitha in a quandary.

KCR once told a TV channel that he can prop up a family member or any other leader to some extent, ultimately, he or she has to stand on his or her feet, build up reputation, and earn the goodwill of people.

BRS is facing problems like any other family-owned political enterprise in the country. All eyes are on the Pink Party and family.