Biweekly express train from Secunderabad to Goa announced

Hyderabad: A new bi-weekly express train (17039/17040) will be introduced between Secunderabad and Vasco da Gama (Goa) to address the increasing number of travellers from Telangana visiting Goa.

The train will depart from Secunderabad on Wednesdays and Fridays, while the return trip from Vasco da Gama will commence on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The train will make stops at several stations along the route, including Kachiguda, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Guntakal, Bellary, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem and Madgaon.

Kishan Reddy’s letter to Railway minister

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, representing Secunderabad in Lok Sabha, wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 16, 2024, explaining that all trains between Secunderabad and Goa were running at 100% occupancy, causing difficulties for passengers in finding seats.

However, the proposal was set aside due to the announcement of election notifications and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

After the BJP-led government returned to power for the third time at the Centre, Kishan Reddy reminded the Railway Minister about this project during a recent meeting, the former said on X.

Ashwini Vaishnaw responded positively, leading to the announcement by the Ministry of Railways on Friday about the introduction of a new bi-weekly express train between Secunderabad and Vasco da Gama (Goa).

Currently, a weekly train with 10 coaches departs from Secunderabad and reaches Guntakal junction, where another 10 coaches from Tirupati are attached to form a train to Goa.

Additionally, 4 coaches are attached to the Kacheguda-Yelahanka Express train, which runs four days a week, and at Guntakal, these 4 coaches are linked to the Shalimar-Goa Express train for onward journey to Goa