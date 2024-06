Hyderabad: The Southern Central Railways, on Tuesday, June 25, issued an extension of special trains between Narsapur – SMVT Bengaluru in order to clear the rush of passengers.

Narsapur – SMVT Bengaluru (Train no 07153) will run on Fridays between June 28 and August 9.

Likewise, SMVT Bengaluru – Narsapur (Train no 07154) will run on Saturdays between July 6 and September 10, the statement from SCR said.

Additional stoppage of Kuppam will be continued for the above trains.