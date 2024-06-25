Accenture invites applications for fresher jobs in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: Accenture, a US multinational company, has invited applications for fresher jobs in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other cities.

The full-time job requires candidates to be freshers or have experience of not more than 11 months.

Roles

The selected candidate for Associate Software Engineer will be largely involved in designing, building, testing, assembling, supporting, and configuring applications using business requirements.

Among other responsibilities, they need to incorporate technology trends into solutions. They should also participate in the development of automation solutions, new functionality, and technologies, and integrate them into existing solutions.

In Test Automation Engineering, candidates will be involved in the creation of test designs, test processes, test cases, and test data.

They will also be responsible for designing testing scenarios for usability testing.

Eligibility for fresher jobs at Accenture in Hyderabad

To be eligible for the roles in the company, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

Qualification must be Engineering from any stream. The degree can be B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech or MCA or MSc (CS/IT) with the year of passing being 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024. No active backlogs. No gaps during the course of the degree. Should not have appeared for the Accenture recruitment assessment/interview process in the last three months. Willing to work in any Business Unit/Service line within the company. Willing to relocate across India.

Process of recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates for the fresher jobs at Accenture in Hyderabad or any other cities in India need to undergo the recruitment process, which includes:

Assessment process Mock assessment Cognitive and technical assessment Coding assessment Communication assessment Interview

The selected candidates will be hired to fill the position of fresher jobs at Accenture in Hyderabad or other cities in India.

The candidates need to apply online for the jobs (click here).