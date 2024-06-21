Germany Job Search Opportunity Card pathway to settle in Europe

Germanys Job Search Opportunity Card offers a chance for those looking to work and settle in Europe.

The card allows individuals to search for jobs in the country. If they find a suitable job, they can convert their visa into a work visa.

Eligibility for Germany Job Search Opportunity Card

The Germany Job Search Opportunity Card is granted to individuals who have a degree recognized in Germany and proof of funds to support their stay in the country.

Alternatively, if the degree is not fully recognized in Germany, individuals can obtain the Opportunity Card via a points system by scoring at least six points. The points are awarded for the following:

Qualification and work experience German and English language skills Age less than 40 years Previous stays in Germany Points for a partner’s potential as a skilled worker

How to apply, benefits of Germany Job Search Opportunity Card

Once granted, the Germany Job Search Opportunity Card allows holders to stay in the country for up to one year. During this stay, individuals are allowed to take secondary employment of 20 hours per week. Additionally, they can take up two-week work trials before obtaining a work visa.

Interested individuals who want to settle in Europe can apply at your diplomatic mission abroad. To find out the address, visit the official website (click here).

How to obtain a Germany work visa or EU Blue Card

After finding a job in Germany, applicants can apply for either a work visa or an EU Blue Card to work and aim to settle in Europe.

To obtain a work visa, the applicant must receive a job offer from an employer in Germany. If the applicant is over 45 years old, the annual salary of the job must be at least 49,830 Euros, or they must provide proof of adequate old-age pension provisions. Once granted, work visa holders can stay in Germany for up to four years or the duration of the work contract, whichever is shorter.

For an EU Blue Card, the applicants must secure a job in Germany with a gross annual salary of at least 45,300 Euros. For employees in shortage professions, the annual salary must be at least 41,041.80 Euros. While on an EU Blue Card, applicants can bring their family to Germany.

Settle in Germany, Europe

After 27 months of holding an EU Blue Card, applicants can apply for a settlement permit, which may be issued after 21 months in some cases.

For a job visa, applicants can apply for a settlement permit if they have held a residence permit for at least three years.

A Permanent EU Residence Permit is granted to persons who have legally lived in Germany for at least five years and have sufficient command of the German language, as well as basic knowledge of the legal and social system and way of life in Germany.

Germany Citizenship

Citizenship is granted to settlement permit holders who have been living in Germany legally for at least eight years.

Additionally, individuals with a limited residence permit that can be converted to indefinite residence and who have been living in Germany legally for at least eight years are also eligible for German citizenship. Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the German language and must give up their previous nationality after naturalization.

EU Citizenship to settle in Germany or any other countries in Europe

As Germany is one of the 27 European countries, German citizens automatically become EU citizens.

The following is the list of EU countries:

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Republic of Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden

EU citizens can move and reside freely within the EU.